There's a new T. rex from the dinosaur age — and it ruled the seas with a skull-crushing bite

The newly described mosasaur Tylosaurus rex spanned up to 43 feet (13 meters) long and may have been one of the fiercest marine predators of the dinosaur age.

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An illustration of a large, underwater reptile, its mouth open and facing the camera.
An artist's reconstruction of Tylosaurus rex swimming in the Cretaceous seas of North America.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Alderon Games/Path of Titans)

There's a new T. rex in town, but this one didn't hunt on land. It ruled the ancient seas.

Scientists have described a new species of mosasaur, a member of a marine reptile group that lived at the same time as dinosaurs during the Cretaceous period (145 million to 66 million years ago). The newly named species fits into an already known genus: Tylosaurus. But its new species name, Tylosaurus rex T. rex, for short — sets it apart from the other mosasaur species in the group.

The mosasaur T. rex measured up to 43 feet (13 meters) long, or about the length of a tour bus. It had finely serrated teeth, unusually powerful jaws, and evidence on its fossils of violent combat with its own species.

"Everything is bigger in Texas and that includes the mosasaurs, apparently," study first author Amelia Zietlow, a research associate of paleontology at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, said in a statement.

A misidentified species

While examining a fossil in the American Museum of Natural History's collection, Zietlow noticed that a specimen labeled as Tylosaurus proriger a well-known mosasaur species first described in 1869 — didn't quite match others of its kind. The unusual fossil was discovered in 1979 near an artificial reservoir outside Dallas.

After comparing the specimen with the original name-bearing fossil of T. proriger held at Harvard's Museum of Comparative Zoology, Zietlow and her colleagues found that it belonged to a newfound species. This specimen wasn't the only misidentified specimen of this species; more than a dozen fossils at other institutions shared the same traits.