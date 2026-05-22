One of Neptune's 16 moons is not like the others, James Webb telescope finds — and it could be key to fully understanding the solar system

Neptune has a complicated life story, and its moon Nereid might be the only one left standing from the planet’s multibillion-year history.

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A composite image with a blue sphere planet in the background with a circular zoom in on a blurry white moon.
Nereid (inset) may be the only moon of Neptune (background) that was around when the planet first formed, a new JWST study hints. (This composite image is not to scale).
(Image credit: NASA/JPL)

One of Neptune's largest moons has stuck around the neighborhood much longer than scientists previously thought — in fact, it may be the sole survivor of the planet's earliest days.

Nereid, Neptune's third-largest moon, is probably the only moon left over from when the ice giant formed early in the solar system's 4.5 billion-year history, a new analysis of James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) data suggests.