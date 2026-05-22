Seal pups were dying from a 'corkscrew killer' on a Canadian island. It turned out to be cannibals.
Dead seal pups on a Canadian island have been found with mysterious spiral-shaped injuries for years. The wounds were thought to be the work of sharks or boat propellers, but new research confirms a different cause.
Sable Island, off the coast of Nova Scotia, is home to the world's largest gray seal breeding colony — and the site of a gruesome, decades-old mystery that's finally been solved.
Reports of traumatically injured seals have plagued Sable Island since at least 1980. Gray seal (Halichoerus grypus) pups were found with strange spiral-shaped lacerations that tore to the bone, starting at the seals' mouths and winding down to their chests. The oddly shaped injuries led scientists to guess the culprit might be sharks or ship propellers. However, there was no direct evidence to confirm either of those theories.
Now, new research reveals the real corkscrew killers: cannibalistic male gray seals.
Species across the animal kingdom engage in cannibalistic behavior. Cannibalism was first documented in gray seals in Nova Scotia in 1992, and since then, there have been other cases of gray seals preying on pups of their own species.
In 2016, gray seal cannibalism was recorded in Scotland, with direct observations confirming this was the cause of corkscrew-shaped lacerations. Yet gray seal cannibalism still hadn't been observed directly on Sable Island.
"Cannibalism so far has been frequently observed in grey seals," Ursula Siebert, a wildlife researcher at the University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover in Germany who was not involved with the new research, told Live Science in an email. "There was a high potential that this behavior would also be detected [on Sable Island] after we understood the phenomenon."
In 2024, the authors of the new study finally witnessed an adult male gray seal attacking a pup on Sable Island. They began to closely examine seal pups with the spiral-shaped injuries throughout the island, and found bite and claw marks on the animals' skin and blubber that looked like the work of gray seals.