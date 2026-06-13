'This might be the point of no return': Experts on the current measles outbreak and where we go from here

The United States successfully eliminated measles decades ago by taking measures to ensure the virus stopped spreading consistently within the country — but now, it's likely that measles is back.

Toward the end of 2025, experts cautioned that the U.S. could lose its "measles elimination status" within months as various outbreaks raged across the country. If the U.S. does officially lose this status — meaning the country will have experienced sustained measles spread for over a year — it would join a list of countries, including the U.K. and Canada , that have also seen local resurgences of measles as their vaccination rates have declined.

An assessment of the United States' elimination status is scheduled for November. In the meantime, experts have issued a progress report for the nation. Live Science spoke with two authors of the report from Boston Children's Hospital — Dr. Anne Bischops , a pediatrician and postdoctoral research fellow, and Maimuna Majumder , a distinguished scholar in the Computational Health Informatics Program — to understand where America's elimination status stands and what to expect in coming months.

Nicoletta Lanese: We saw measles cases start to rise in the U.S. around January 2025. Were you concerned at that point about the country losing its elimination status?

Maimuna Majumder: I've personally been working on measles for over a decade, and given that, what I will say is that my concerns around elimination status far predate even January 2025.