'This might be the point of no return': Experts on the current measles outbreak and where we go from here

Live Science spoke with two authors of a "progress report" detailing America's ongoing measles outbreak.

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doctor places stethoscope on the chest of a young child with measles
The U.S. had eliminated measles, but now, the country is seeing a resurgence that may signal that the disease has reestablished itself.
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The United States successfully eliminated measles decades ago by taking measures to ensure the virus stopped spreading consistently within the country — but now, it's likely that measles is back.

Toward the end of 2025, experts cautioned that the U.S. could lose its "measles elimination status" within months as various outbreaks raged across the country. If the U.S. does officially lose this status — meaning the country will have experienced sustained measles spread for over a year — it would join a list of countries, including the U.K. and Canada, that have also seen local resurgences of measles as their vaccination rates have declined.