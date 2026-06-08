'A disease anywhere can be a disease everywhere tomorrow morning': Public health expert on Ebola and the threat of future outbreaks

A deadly Ebola disease epidemic is rapidly unfolding in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda. In May, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the epidemic a public health emergency of international concern , citing a high risk of further international spread.

As of June 6, there have been 515 confirmed cases and 91 confirmed deaths in the DRC, according to the WHO , and 19 confirmed cases including two confirmed deaths in Uganda.

The outbreak is being caused by the Bundibugyo virus, one of three ebolaviruses known to cause large outbreaks. Unlike the Zaire ebolavirus, which caused the largest Ebola epidemic to date , the Bundibugyo virus does not have a licensed vaccine or medicines.

To get a better understanding of the outbreak and its global implications, Live Science spoke with Dr. Ali S. Khan , professor of epidemiology at the College of Public Health, University of Nebraska and former assistant surgeon general of the U.S. Public Health Service.

Khan has been involved in 25 international and domestic disease outbreak responses, including muliple Ebola outbreaks, during which he worked in the DRC and Uganda. He was director of the Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 2010 to 2014 and currently serves on the WHO Steering Committee for Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network.

Here's what he had to say about the Ebola epidemic and the future of public health threats.

Sophie Berdugo: This year's outbreak currently stands as the third-largest Ebola outbreak ever recorded, spreading faster in its early stages than the largest o