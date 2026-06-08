'A disease anywhere can be a disease everywhere tomorrow morning': Public health expert on Ebola and the threat of future outbreaks

Live Science spoke with Dr. Ali S. Khan, an epidemiologist and former assistant surgeon general of the U.S. Public Health Service, about the ongoing Ebola epidemic and the U.S.'s preparedness for future outbreaks.

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A woman wearing a mask walks by a grave marker with other people in the background
The current Ebola outbreak is being caused by Bundibugyo virus.
(Image credit: Michel Lunanga / Stringer via Getty images)

A deadly Ebola disease epidemic is rapidly unfolding in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda. In May, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the epidemic a public health emergency of international concern, citing a high risk of further international spread.

As of June 6, there have been 515 confirmed cases and 91 confirmed deaths in the DRC, according to the WHO, and 19 confirmed cases including two confirmed deaths in Uganda.