How do mRNA vaccines work?

mRNA vaccines teach the immune system to target specific proteins, often proteins found on a pathogen, like a virus. To do this, they use instructions carried in a genetic molecule called messenger RNA (mRNA).

Although they're unique in that they use mRNA, these vaccines still employ very similar strategies as traditional vaccines — such as the approved shots for measles , tetanus or the flu — to protect against infectious diseases.

"All vaccines work by teaching your immune system to recognize specific immune signals called antigens," Dr. Vinod Balanchandran , director of the Olayan Center for Cancer Vaccines at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, told Live Science in an email. "Antigens are proteins, or even pieces of proteins, that the body recognizes as 'foreign.'"

Traditional vaccines teach the immune system to recognize antigens from viruses or bacteria by directly exposing the body to antigens from that germ. A given vaccine might contain the whole germ, but a version that's been weakened or killed so it can't cause disease. Alternatively, a shot may carry only a piece of the germ that contains the antigen of interest.

When the immune system detects a new antigen, it learns to recognize it as a potentially dangerous invader. After this training, if the immune system sees that antigen again in the context of a real infection, it can quickly recruit the body's defenses and fend off the germ before it takes hold and causes serious illness. The most effective vaccines can prevent even mild cases of infection.

Rather than carrying any antigens, mRNA vaccines contain only the genetic instructions for the antigen of interest. These genetic instructions are encoded in mRNA, a molecule found in all human cells. mRNA often acts as an intermediary molecule, carrying the blueprints for building proteins from the cell's nucleus to a protein-making factory, called a ribosome.

Once an mRNA vaccine is administered, our cellular machinery follows the genetic instructions it contains to produce copies of an antigen. This then enables the immune system to familiarize itself with the antigen, as it would with any other type of vaccine.