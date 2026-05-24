Life's Little Mysteries

How did animals survive the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs?

It helped to have a number of features to aid survival following the end-Cretaceous mass extinction.

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An illustration of a glowing rocky asteroid headed towards a blue planet in shadow.
An asteroid caused the demise of the nonavian dinosaurs 66 million years ago, so how did other animals survive?
(Image credit: angel_nt via Getty Images)

Around 66 million years ago, a gigantic asteroid smashed into Earth and wreaked chaos globally.

Superheated rock from the impact spewed into the air, creating a mushroom cloud that heated Earth's upper atmosphere to a scorching 439 degrees Fahrenheit (226 degrees Celsius). Mile-high tsunami waves rushed through the Gulf of Mexico and disturbed ocean basins half a world away. Fires raged, burning animals and plants to a crisp. Shock waves propagated, blasting everything in their path. And particles from the collision, including sulfur, shot upward, blocking the sun and falling down as acid rain.