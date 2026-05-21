Over five decades ago, astronomer Frank Drake used one of Earth's largest radio antennas to beam a coded message into space, hoping that it might one day reach the eyes, ears or other inscrutable sensory organs of intelligent aliens. Slicing silently through the Milky Way at light speed, the now-famous Arecibo message has traveled roughly 50 light-years from Earth — about 10 times the distance to the nearest star, Proxima Centauri, but only one-five-hundredth the way to its intended destination in the Hercules constellation.

The search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI) is a waiting game — but for radio astronomer Emma Chapman , an astrophysicist at the University of Nottingham, whether humans will ever make contact with extraterrestrial life isn't a question of if but when. The universe is too vast and too plentiful with planets for humanity to be the only game in town, Chapman writes in her new book, "The Echoing Universe: How Radio Astronomy Helps Us See the Invisible Cosmos" (Basic Books, 2026). And when we do hear from our hypothetical alien neighbors, radio astronomers will be the first to know.

In this excerpt from Chapman's book, she tells us the intriguing story of Drake's message to the stars, the initial fears that it would awaken the attention of "malevolent or hungry" aliens, and why the search for extraterrestrial intelligence is still so valuable today.