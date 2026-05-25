The solar system's largest moon may be heating up — offering clues to its mysterious origins

The largest moon in the solar system — Jupiter’s Ganymede — has a unique and inexplicable magnetic field. New research could finally explain it: the moon is heating up.

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A close up of the blue and gray moon Ganymede in the darkness of space.
Jupiter's moon and our solar system's largest satellite, Ganymede, as imaged by the Galileo spacecraft.
(Image credit: NASA/JPL/DLR)

Jupiter's giant moon Ganymede is the only known moon to have its own magnetic field — and it may be heating up in a process "not yet observed anywhere else," new research suggests.

One of the four Galilean satellites swirling around Jupiter, Ganymede is the largest moon in the solar system. At nearly 3,300 miles (5,300 kilometers) in diameter, it's more than 1,000 miles (1,600 km) wider than Earth's moon and slightly bigger than Mercury, our tiniest planetary tot. (Jupiter has more than 100 confirmed moons, with the largest four known as the Galilean moons.)