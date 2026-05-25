The solar system's largest moon may be heating up — offering clues to its mysterious origins

Jupiter's giant moon Ganymede is the only known moon to have its own magnetic field — and it may be heating up in a process "not yet observed anywhere else," new research suggests.

One of the four Galilean satellites swirling around Jupiter , Ganymede is the largest moon in the solar system . At nearly 3,300 miles (5,300 kilometers) in diameter, it's more than 1,000 miles (1,600 km) wider than Earth's moon and slightly bigger than Mercury, our tiniest planetary tot. (Jupiter has more than 100 confirmed moons, with the largest four known as the Galilean moons.)

This standout satellite's intrinsic magnetic field — discovered by NASA's Galileo spacecraft in 1996 — is generated through a process called a dynamo, powered by the electrically conductive, churning liquid iron in its core.

Yet the mechanism through which this process emerged is hotly debated.

"Many formation studies suggest that Ganymede formed too cold to start with a metal core," study co-author Kevin Trinh , a planetary scientist at Caltech, said in a statement . "Meanwhile, many modeling studies of Ganymede's dynamo assume that Ganymede formed its metal core roughly when the moon itself formed, as Earth did. Both of these things cannot be simultaneously true."

So, in a paper published May 6 in the journal Science Advances , researchers propose a new topsy-turvy mechanism that may have formed Ganymede's mysterious metallic core and dynamo later rather than earlier, as molten iron blobs sank into the massive moon's core. This activity may be ongoing today.

An illustration depicting Jupiter and its largest moon, Ganymede, exhibiting auroras discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope. (Image credit: NASA/ESA)

Hot or cold start?

The "warming-driven dynamo" presented in the study is the opposite of traditional dynamo-origin ideas, which propose that they form early in large bodies like Earth and then gradually cool.