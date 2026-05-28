A single day of attacks on Iranian oil refineries released as much sulfur dioxide as a volcanic eruption

A single day of attacks on four Iranian oil refineries produced as much sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) as a volcanic eruption, a new analysis finds.

Remote sensing from Chinese and European meteorological satellites has revealed that fires caused by Israeli airstrikes launched on Iranian refineries and storage facilities on March 7 emitted a total of around 33,000 tons (29,800 metric tons) of SO 2 by March 8. The toxic gas cloud had traveled roughly 1,240 miles (2,000 kilometers) by March 9, reaching as far as East Asia, according to a study published Tuesday (May 26) in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences .

Although the cloud had largely dissipated by the end of March 9, the impact of the "major emission event" should not be neglected because of its relatively short duration, the authors wrote in the study.

The pollutants mixed with precipitation to produce potentially corrosive " black rain " loaded with toxic particles such as hydrocarbons, and "some residents [in Tehran] experienced headaches, a bitter taste in the mouth, eye and skin irritation, and breathing difficulties," the authors wrote in the study.

The ongoing war between the U.S., Israel and Iran is already known to be releasing an extraordinary amount of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) alongside other greenhouse gases . A recent analysis found that, between Feb. 28 and March 14, the war contributed more CO 2 than Iceland emitted across the whole of 2024.

Now, researchers have mapped the size and trajectory of the SO 2 plume emitted following the March 7 attacks on the Fardis, Shahran, and Aghdasieh oil depots, and the Tehran Oil Refinery. To track the cloud, the scientists analyzed ultraviolet and infrared hyperspectral imaging data — which combines information about particular locations alongside spectral data — obtained by China's FengYun 3 satellites and the European Space Agency's Sentinel-5 Precursor satellite.