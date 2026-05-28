A single day of attacks on Iranian oil refineries released as much sulfur dioxide as a volcanic eruption

Fires from March 7 airstrikes created a sulfur dioxide plume spanning 185,000 square miles.

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View overlooking Tehran with giant smoke cloud over city with four children on a bench watching the scene.
Pollutants released by the airstrikes mixed with precipitation to produce "black rain" loaded with toxic particles such as hydrocarbons.
(Image credit: Anadolu / Contributor via Getty images)

A single day of attacks on four Iranian oil refineries produced as much sulfur dioxide (SO2) as a volcanic eruption, a new analysis finds.

Remote sensing from Chinese and European meteorological satellites has revealed that fires caused by Israeli airstrikes launched on Iranian refineries and storage facilities on March 7 emitted a total of around 33,000 tons (29,800 metric tons) of SO2 by March 8. The toxic gas cloud had traveled roughly 1,240 miles (2,000 kilometers) by March 9, reaching as far as East Asia, according to a study published Tuesday (May 26) in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences.