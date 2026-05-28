A mysterious new kind of celestial object discovered by the James Webb telescope just inched closer to reality, a new study reports.

Looking within a large stellar nursery in the southern sky, astronomers found two pairs of "rogue" Jupiter-like objects that are similar to mysteriously paired planets that the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) previously discovered. The planet pairs — which tumble through space, seemingly untethered to any star — dwell in a different part of the Milky Way than JWST's initial discoveries, suggesting that the enigmatic objects truly are a new kind of object. However, further observations are still necessary for confirmation.

"We were always fascinated by the possibility of finding different kinds of planets," Dante Minniti , a professor of astrophysics at the Universidad Andrés Bello University in Chile and co-author of the new research, told Live Science in an email.

Free-floating planets (FFPs) are "rogue" exoplanets that aren't gravitationally bound to a star. These peculiar objects abound in the cosmos. Surveys by space-based telescopes, especially JWST, have revealed hundreds of FFPs in many star-forming regions, or nebulas. NASA estimates that solitary rogue planets may outnumber stars in the Milky Way 20 to 1 .

In contrast, binary FFPs — which comprise two rogue e