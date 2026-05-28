Controversial 'JuMBO' planets discovered by James Webb telescope may not be an illusion after all

Two pairs of 'rogue' Jupiter-size, planet-like objects have been found in a large star-forming region in the Milky Way, a new study claims. The findings suggest the weird objects actually do exist, and are not an illusion.

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A view of a purple star-scape with blue and orange stars.
The Lower Centaurus-Crux association, where the new Jupiter-size object pairs dwell. Dominated by blue stars, it lies 385 light-years away from us.
(Image credit: Roberto Mura, Public Domain)

A mysterious new kind of celestial object discovered by the James Webb telescope just inched closer to reality, a new study reports.

Looking within a large stellar nursery in the southern sky, astronomers found two pairs of "rogue" Jupiter-like objects that are similar to mysteriously paired planets that the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) previously discovered. The planet pairs — which tumble through space, seemingly untethered to any star — dwell in a different part of the Milky Way than JWST's initial discoveries, suggesting that the enigmatic objects truly are a new kind of object. However, further observations are still necessary for confirmation.