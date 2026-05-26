Brilliant-green fireball meteor explodes over erupting volcano in the Philippines

Multiple videos show a rare "fireball" meteor breaking apart with a flash of emerald light over the erupting Mount Mayon. Initial reports suggested that the falling space rock hit the volcano, but this was untrue.

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Looped black and white video footage showing a bright flash above a volcano
A rare fireball meteor exploded above Mount Mayon in the central Philippines as the erupting volcano spouted out a river of red-hot lava on Sunday evening (May 25).
(Image credit: DOST-PHIVOLCS)

Stunning new footage shows a bright-green "fireball" meteor exploding in the skies over an erupting volcano in the Philippines. Initial reports suggested that the falling space rock may have struck the mountain's fiery slopes — however, experts have confirmed that this did not actually happen.

The "visually striking" fireball was spotted in the skies above Mount Mayon, located within the province of Albay on the island of Luzon in the central Philippines, at 10:33 p.m. local time (10:33 a.m. EDT) Sunday (May 25), according to the Philippine Space Agency.