Brilliant-green fireball meteor explodes over erupting volcano in the Philippines

Stunning new footage shows a bright-green "fireball" meteor exploding in the skies over an erupting volcano in the Philippines. Initial reports suggested that the falling space rock may have struck the mountain's fiery slopes — however, experts have confirmed that this did not actually happen.

The "visually striking" fireball was spotted in the skies above Mount Mayon, located within the province of Albay on the island of Luzon in the central Philippines, at 10:33 p.m. local time (10:33 a.m. EDT) Sunday (May 25), according to the Philippine Space Agency .

Two livestreams monitoring Mayon's ongoing eruption captured the bright flash, which lasted just over a second. The volcano, which stands at 8,081 feet (2,463 meters) above sea level, began erupting in early January, according to the Smithsonian Institution's Global Volcanism Program .

The first video (above), captured by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), shows the event in black and white, with a bright flash occurring near the mountain's summit, which is illuminated by glowing lava.

The second video (below), captured in full color by livestream specialists at afarTV , reveals the red glow of the oozing magma, as well as the emerald light of the streaking meteor. If you watch until the end, you may see a small light rising from near the meteor's trail; this is believed to be the light from a satellite and not related to the meteor, according to afarTV.

Meteor Fireball Plunges Behind Mayon Volcano During Eruption (May 25, 2026) - YouTube Watch On

PHIVOLCS representatives initially posted that their footage showed "a meteor striking the [volcano's] northern slopes," which sparked some misleading viral videos on social media.

However, an update to the first post later clarified that "our review of seismic, infrasound and additional camera footage around the volcano indicate that the meteor disintegrated while in the atmosphere and did not strike the slopes of Mayon."