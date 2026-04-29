Mount Etna is like no other volcano on Earth, representing 'a new type of volcanism,' new research reveals

Mount Etna is like no other volcano on Earth, new research finds. In fact, the volcano may have formed in a bizarre way, reminiscent of how some seamounts, called petit-spot volcanoes, grow on the ocean floor, researchers reported April 7 in the journal JGR Solid Earth . Although these seamounts are tiny —‬ just a few hundred feet tall — Mount Etna towers 11,165 feet (3,403 meters) above sea level.

"This actually represents a new type of volcanism," Sarah Lambart , a petrologist at the University of Utah who was not involved in the new research, told Live Science.

Before this study, researchers split volcanoes into three types, Sébastien Pilet , a lecturer in Earth sciences at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland, told Live Science.

Mid-ocean ridge volcanoes form where the oceanic plate pulls apart and magma from below rises to form a new crust. Then, there are intraplate volcanoes, like the Yellowstone caldera or the volcanoes forming the Hawaiian Islands, where a "hotspot" in the mantle causes a concentrated zone of eruptions. Finally, there are subduction zone volcanoes, like Mount Rainier in Washington and Mount Fuji in Japan. These volcanoes form on the continental crust inland from a subduction zone, where an oceanic plate pushes under the continent, and they're driven by the water in the oceanic plate causing rocks to melt in the subsurface.

Mount Etna, located on the Italian island of Sicily, fits none of these categories. It sits near where the African Plate is sliding under the Eurasian Plate, but it's right on top of where the plates meet, rather than inland like most subduction zone volcanoes. Chemically speaking, Mount Etna's lava also looks like hotspot volcano lava, even though there is no evidence for a hotspot underneath it.