Scientists race to collect the last seeds from a critically endangered tree before it goes extinct

One of the world's rarest trees, a cliffside plant with just one known individual left in the wild, may have a new chance at survival after scientists collected hundreds of seeds from the lone survivor's precarious home on Chile's Robinson Crusoe Island.

The tree, Dendroseris neriifolia , is native to the Juan Fernández Islands, a remote chain of volcanic islands about 420 miles (673 kilometers), from mainland Chile. Once found in lowland areas of Robinson Crusoe island, D. neriifolia has been pushed to the brink by habitat loss, erosion, invasive species, grazing animals, fires and historic forest clearing .

The genus Dendroseris has 11 species, with all populations, not just D. neriifolia in decline, Paulina Hechenleitner V. , a plant taxonomist at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh in Scotland, told Live Science via email. She added that no seeds from this genus had been stored in any seed back, until now.

Seeds from the last remaining wild tree were recently sent to the Millennium Seed Bank at Kew Wakehurst, a botanic garden in West Sussex, England, where scientists are conducting germination trials and storing material for long term conservation. X-ray analysis found 25 of the 29 seeds sent to Kew were potentially viable, and seven seedlings are now putting down roots inside the gardens, according to the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew .

"Through this project, we hope to be able to produce more seed from the plants which we have growing now once they reach flowering age," Alice Hudson , the Millennium Seed Bank partnerships officer at Kew Wakehurst, told Live Science in an email.

The vanishing of an island tree

Hechenleitner said D. neriifolia's population has been declining for more than a century. The species was first described from material collected in the 1830s by Italian botanist Carlo Bertero , one of the early botanic explorers of the Juan Fernández Islands.

"Historical accounts indicate that the species was still relatively common in parts of its range in the late 19th century, although local extinctions were already being reported," Hechenleitner said.