World's rarest great ape decimated by 4 days of extreme rain, with 7% of population lost to cyclone
Around 58 of Indonesia's Tapanuli orangutans were crushed or buried alive by landslides brought on by the climate-change-fueled Cyclone Senyar.
A single climate-change-fueled cyclone killed 7% of Tapanuli orangutans — the world's rarest great apes — in just four days last year, new research reveals.
The study shows that "climate change-driven weather poses an immediate, catastrophic threat to the world's rarest great ape," the researchers wrote.
Tapanuli orangutans (Pongo tapanuliensis) live in the Batang Toru forest in northern Sumatra, Indonesia. Pushed to the brink of extinction by habitat destruction, the entire species consisted of 767 individuals in 2019, of which 581 lived in the forest's west block.
Then, Cyclone Senyar arrived.
Across four days in November 2025, the rare and damaging tropical cyclone caused extreme rainfall and catastrophic landslides across this west block forest region, killing approximately 58 Tapanuli orangutans. These individuals died from drowning, suffocation under landslides, or impacts from collapsing trees, according to the study, which was published June 10 in the journal Current Biology.