World's rarest great ape decimated by 4 days of extreme rain, with 7% of population lost to cyclone

Around 58 of Indonesia's Tapanuli orangutans were crushed or buried alive by landslides brought on by the climate-change-fueled Cyclone Senyar.

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Infant Tapanuli orangutan clinging to mother
767 individuals made up the entire species of Tapanuli orangutans in 2019, according to an estimate.
(Image credit: Nature Picture Library via Alamy)

A single climate-change-fueled cyclone killed 7% of Tapanuli orangutans ‪—‬ the world's rarest great apes ‪—‬ in just four days last year, new research reveals.

The study shows that "climate change-driven weather poses an immediate, catastrophic threat to the world's rarest great ape," the researchers wrote.