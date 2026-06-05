Coming El Niño will be the strongest ever recorded, new forecast predicts

A June update by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts suggests that the coming weather event will be the strongest ever measured.

Ben Turner's avatar
By
published
in News

Storm clouds hang over the sea.
The impacts of past El Niño periods on global agriculture have been far-reaching.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

This year's brewing El Niño will likely become the strongest ever recorded, a new forecast warns.

New predictions by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) suggest sea surface temperatures in a key region of the central equatorial Pacific Ocean will climb 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit (3 degrees Celsius) above average by December of this year, with some scenarios showing they could go above 7.2 F (4 C).