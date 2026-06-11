El Niño is officially here, and will be among the strongest ever recorded, NOAA announces

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration gives the climate event a 63% chance to "rank among the largest El Niño events in the historical record going back to 1950."

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A lightning storm over a dark sea.
A lighting storm over Sagami Bay, Japan. El Niño events make Pacific Ocean storms both likelier and greater in intensity.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's official: El Niño is here, and it's shaping up to be among the strongest ever recorded.

The natural climate cycle, which supercharges temperatures and shifts weather patterns across the planet, officially took hold over the past month, according to a June 11 update by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center.