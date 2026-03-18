Iran war could push global food insecurity to record levels, leaving 363 million people hungry

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Analysis from the United Nations World Food Programme suggests that if the war in Iran continues until June, an additional 45 million people will be without enough food.

children waiting for food with a hook and net in front
The U.N. has warned millions more people will be pushed into food insecurity if the war in Iran continues, with the biggest increases in Asia. (Image credit: Mohammed Hamoud /Getty Images)

The war in Iran could push an additional 45 million people into acute hunger in just three months, causing record levels of global food insecurity, according to a new analysis from the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

The analysis found that if the conflict continues to the middle of the year and oil prices remain above $100 per barrel, an estimated 363 million people would be food insecure — 45 million higher than the current 318 million people.

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The WFP calculated the impact of the conflict on global hunger by calculating the number of people who cannot afford a diet that provides 2,100 calories per day. It then modeled how a sustained oil price shock — lasting to June — would affect global food prices. Analysts calculated the impact based on each country's dependence on imported food and energy and the number of people who would no longer be able to afford an energy-sufficient diet.

The region with the biggest increase in food insecurity, they found, was Asia, where an estimated 9.1 million people would be pushed into food insecurity — a rise of 24%.

Food insecurity resulting from the war would affect about 17.7 million people in eastern and southern Africa, 2.2 million in Latin America and the Caribbean, 5.2 million in the Middle East and North Africa, and 10.4 million in central Africa.

That would mean an additional 45 million people across the globe meet the definition for food insecurity, bringing the total to 363 million.

"This would take ⁠global hunger levels to an all-time record, and it's a terrible, terrible prospect," Skau said.

Hannah Osborne
Hannah Osborne
Editor

Hannah Osborne is the planet Earth and animals editor at Live Science. Prior to Live Science, she worked for several years at Newsweek as the science editor. Before this she was science editor at International Business Times U.K. Hannah holds a master's in journalism from Goldsmith's, University of London.

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