Science news this week: The latest on the cruise ship hantavirus infections, a shortcut to Mars, and a fast-charging quantum battery

This week's science news was dominated by coverage of a cluster of hantavirus infections aboard the Dutch-flagged cruise ship MV Hondius .

The cases first received public attention at the end of last week, but the identification of the hantavirus type as the Andes virus — the only hantavirus type known to pass between people — has led to a flurry of reporting as global health organizations race to trace the contacts of those who disembarked. Cruise passengers in at least five U.S. states are being closely monitored by health authorities as the ship heads toward the Spanish island of Tenerife. We covered the latest developments in our live blog of the incident .

And that wasn't the only health news that captured our attention this week. We also reported on how estrogen in both male and female brains shapes trauma responses and how the brain's memory center doesn't start out as a blank slate . Elsewhere, we covered the bizarre case of a woman who turned black and blue weeks after starting a new medication .

Shortcut to Mars

New research suggests that there could be a "shortcut" to Mars. (Image credit: dottedhippo via Getty Images)

Hot off the heels of the first round trip to the moon in over half a century, one researcher looking at journey times to Mars has made a surprising discovery that could cut mission times in half. Using early, imprecise orbital estimates of near-Earth asteroids, they found a route to the Red Planet and back in just 153 days .

But there's a catch: To get there, any intrepid astronauts would have to arrive at Mars traveling around 64,800 mph (108,000 km/h) ‪—‬ way too fast for existing landing systems to handle safely. The more optimistic finding is that the study also identified a more realistic option that could still slash a Mars mission timeline to about 7.5 months ‪—‬ about half of what was previously thought possible.

Discover more space news

— Watch NASA's Curiosity rover 'struggle' to remove a rock that got stuck on its robotic arm for nearly a week

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— NASA just released 12,000 more Artemis II photos ‪—‬ here are a dozen of our favorites

— Icy object beyond Pluto has an atmosphere that shouldn't exist, study suggests

Life's Little Mysteries

Studies reveal human skull size is shrinking. (Image credit: Anadolu via Getty Images)

Over the past two decades, some studies have suggested that human brains are shrinking. But there is also evidence that IQ scores have risen over the past century. So how is it possible for us to get smarter as our brains get smaller? Live Science contacted experts to find out.

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