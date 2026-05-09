Life's Little Mysteries

If humans are getting smarter, why are our brains shrinking?

Human brains have been shrinking since prehistoric times, some studies suggest. Whether this is true and why it has happened are debated.

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Two half-unearthed brown skeletons lie next to each other in the dirt.
These human remains from the site of Çatalhöyük in modern-day Turkey date back around 8,000 years.
(Image credit: Anadolu via Getty Images)

Over the past two decades, some studies have suggested that human brains are shrinking. But there is also evidence that IQ scores have risen over the past century.

But is it possible for us to get smarter as our brains shrink? Live Scienc