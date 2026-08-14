'If this is the new normal, then we are in very deep trouble': Brazil's drying aquifers could have ripple effects across the world

New research suggests some of Brazil's most important aquifers, located beneath major agricultural regions, aren't being replenished. What does this mean for the country's water supply and food exports?

Sascha Pare&#039;s avatar
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Published In News 7 min read
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Cracked ground in a location in Brazil where there is usually a water reservoir.
Despite holding the world's largest freshwater reserves by country, Brazil has experienced several water crises over the past few decades.
(Image credit: Nelson ALMEIDA / AFP via Getty Images)

Brazil is home to some of the world's largest aquifers, yet many of those groundwater stores — which provide 55% of the country's water — have shrunk so much over the past 25 years that they face irreversible damage. This groundwater depletion has been caused by drought, increased water evaporation due to climate change, and pumping for human consumption, new research suggests.

Most of the world's soybeans, sugarcane, oranges and coffee — as well as a big proportion of the world's cotton and corn — are grown in the areas with the most depleted aquifers, so the dwindling groundwater supply could have ripple effects for food markets around the world, including in the U.S.

Sascha Pare
Sascha Pare
Staff writer

Sascha is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe. Besides writing, she enjoys playing tennis, bread-making and browsing second-hand shops for hidden gems.

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