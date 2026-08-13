'They basically used these dried-up wells just to throw people in': 43 skeletons found in Roman-era well may be evidence of deadly plague

Archaeologists have analyzed dozens of skeletons from a mass burial in a well. The lack of injuries suggests the people may have died from a plague rather than a battle.

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two archaeologists work in a deep trench and well to recover ancient human bones
Although the well was excavated in 2008, archaeologists have only recently studied the skeletons to try to figure out why they died.
(Image credit: Slavica Filipović, Archaeological Museum Osijek)

BERLIN — Nearly four dozen skeletons recovered from a deep well in the Croatian city of Osijek may be the remains of people who perished during the historic Plague of Cyprian that ravaged the Roman Empire in the mid-third century A.D.

"We have a whole bunch of these used Roman-period wells that were dug in antiquity," Mario Novak, a bioarchaeologist at the Institute for Archaeological Research in Zagreb, told Live Science. "They basically used these dried-up wells just to throw people in — either from battle or from epidemics."

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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