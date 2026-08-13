Mars may have been losing its water more than 4 billion years ago, oldest-known Martian meteorite suggests

The oldest known rock from Mars was discovered on Earth in 2022. Scientists are beginning to reveal its mysteries.

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Published In News 5 min read
A close up of a large reddish rock against a blue background
The Teghaza 001 Martian meteorite surprisingly resembles granite, rather than the basalt that largely covers Mars.
(Image credit: Darryl Pitt/Maine Mineral & Gem Museum)

An unassuming, brownish stone may be one of the most precious objects on Earth. The rare rock, called Teghaza 001, is a piece of ancient Mars and gives geoscientists an invaluable opportunity to study the planet's oldest material.

Now, a slew of recent studies based on evidence from the space rock are helping scientists understand more about the Red Planet's history of habitability.

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Ivan Farkas
Live Science Contributor

Ivan is a long-time writer who loves learning about technology, history, culture, and just about every major “ology” from “anthro” to “zoo.” Ivan also dabbles in internet comedy, marketing materials, and industry insight articles. An exercise science major, when Ivan isn’t staring at a book or screen he’s probably out in nature or lifting progressively heftier things off the ground. Ivan was born in sunny Romania and now resides in even-sunnier California. 

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