Pigs wearing heated diving suits and diapers reveal a better way to beat 'the bends'

A new study submerged pigs in a high-pressure tank and uncovered a potential new way to beat "the bends."

RJ Mackenzie&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News 5 min read
A view of someone sitting at a desk in front of a large blue tank
A view of Duke University's hyperbaric complex where the study was performed.
(Image credit: Richard E. Moon.)

Deep-sea divers take careful measures to avoid "the bends," a painful condition where gas bubbles form in divers' blood and tissues when they ascend from the depths too quickly. Now, a new study using unlikely test subjects — pigs in diving suits — has shown that switching up the gas they breathe underwater may help divers avoid this dreaded decompression sickness.

One day, the lessons from the research may help humans dive deeper for longer and get back to the surface more quickly, the study authors say. The work was published Aug. 10 in the journal PNAS.

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RJ Mackenzie
RJ Mackenzie
Live Science Contributor

RJ Mackenzie is an award-nominated science and health journalist. He has degrees in neuroscience from the University of Edinburgh and the University of Cambridge. He became a writer after deciding that the best way of contributing to science would be from behind a keyboard rather than a lab bench. He has reported on everything from brain-interface technology to shape-shifting materials science, and from the rise of predatory conferencing to the importance of newborn-screening programs. He is a former staff writer of Technology Networks.

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