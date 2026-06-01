As astronauts prepare for long-duration missions to the moon and Mars, sustaining human life far from Earth will depend on solving a gauntlet of technological challenges. Yes, researchers need to perfect the towering rockets and futuristic habitats that will keep astronauts safe on their journey to other worlds — but they’ll also need to figure out how to do the laundry.

Now, a new lab experiment that tested a water-free approach to doing laundry in space using controlled jets of supercharged plasma suggests the technique could help meet that challenge.

Doing laundry in space may sound tedious (as it is on Earth), but astronaut health — and preventing hitchhiking Earth microbes from contaminating other worlds — literally depends on it.

On the International Space Station (ISS), astronauts typically wear the same clothes until they become too dirty and then discard them as waste that later burns up in Earth's atmosphere during reentry. Even so, and despite rigorous cleaning protocols across the station, swabs from locations such as handrails and air vents have revealed dense populations of microbes on surfaces that appear spotless, with some of these microbes even adapting to thrive on metal surfaces.

Future long-term missions to the moon or Mars, however, will not have the luxury of regular resupply missions from Earth, making some form of sustainable "space laundry" necessary.

Comfortable clothing and furnishings that could make future months-long missions more livable, like a couch to sit on or a proper bed to sleep in instead of sleeping bags, can quickly become breeding spaces for the microbes humans constantly carry and shed as part of everyday life. Though most are harmless — even beneficial, in fact — studies suggest that some adapt to the stresses of spaceflight and behave differently in microgravity, potentially becoming more likely to cause disease or even damaging spacecraft systems by corroding metal surfaces.

Astronaut Sandra Magnus tidies the International Space Station with a vacuum cleaner in 2008. While helpful for catching stray dust, vacuuming alone won’t be enough to sanitize human habitats during future long-term missions to the moon and Mars. (Image credit: NASA)

But sanitizing these layered "soft goods" is especially challenging in space, where limited water supplies make conventional laundry impractical.