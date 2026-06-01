Astronauts could use lightning-like plasma jets to kill germs on the moon and Mars, demo hints

A new lab experiment is testing plasma jets as a water-free solution for "space laundry" on future missions to the moon and Mars.

Sharmila Kuthunur's avatar
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A close up of a blue laser in a dark room.
A close up of the plasma laser used in the new experiment. Researchers zapped bacteria on fabric samples that astronauts are likely to carry into space. Killing germs on the moon and Mars will be a serious concern for any future inhabitants there.
(Image credit: Xu et al.)

As astronauts prepare for long-duration missions to the moon and Mars, sustaining human life far from Earth will depend on solving a gauntlet of technological challenges. Yes, researchers need to perfect the towering rockets and futuristic habitats that will keep astronauts safe on their journey to other worlds — but they’ll also need to figure out how to do the laundry.

Now, a new lab experiment that tested a water-free approach to doing laundry in space using controlled jets of supercharged plasma suggests the technique could help meet that challenge.