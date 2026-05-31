Astronomers gaze into the 'Crystal Ball Nebula' and see a vision of our dying sun — Space photo of the week

The Crystal Ball Nebula has captivated astronomers for more than 200 years, and it offers a bittersweet glimpse of a dying star system similar to our own.

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A glowing ball of white gas in the darkness of space
The Crystal Ball Nebula glows in the darkness of space.
(Image credit: International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURAImage Processing: J. Miller & M. Rodriguez (International Gemini Observatory/NSF NOIRLab), T.A. Rector (University of Alaska Anchorage/NSF NOIRLab), D. de Martin & M. Zamani (NSF NOIRLab))
Quick facts

What it is: NGC 1514, the Crystal Ball Nebula

Where it is: About 1,500 light-years from Earth, in the constellation Taurus

When it was shared: May 21, 2026