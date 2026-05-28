'It's being promoted like there's absolutely no risk': Why some experts say melatonin should be considered a drug rather than a supplement

Walk into any U.S. pharmacy, and you'll find a multicolored range of melatonin supplements marketed as sleep aids for adults and children alike.

The body-made hormone melatonin streams through our systems every evening, preparing us for rest. But while melatonin supplements claim to mimic this natural process, experts say bottles stamped with claims like "100% drug free" may be misleading.

Melatonin carries little risk when used correctly, but as a dietary supplement, it skirts the strong governmental regulation that's reserved for pharmaceuticals. This has led to inaccurate dosage labeling, incomplete safety information, and scant research into melatonin's long-term effects on kids, some scientists argue. Researchers worry that, given that many people perceive melatonin as harmless, some are misusing the supplement by taking unnecessarily high doses at improper times of the day.

"It's being promoted like there's absolutely no risk … [People say] 'It's all natural, and it just is a safe sleep aid,'" said Dr. Pieter Cohen , a Harvard Medical School researcher who studies supplements. "And that's where you can get into trouble."