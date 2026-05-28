'It's being promoted like there's absolutely no risk': Why some experts say melatonin should be considered a drug rather than a supplement

Researchers want stricter testing, better labels and accurate dosages for a wildly popular sleep aid that comes with some risks.

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A woman in bed reaches for a blue bottle with the label melatonin on it on her nightstand
Melatonin pills and gummies are soaring in popularity, but researchers worry about perceived harmlessness and a lack of regulation over the industry.
(Image credit: rbkomar via Getty Images)

Walk into any U.S. pharmacy, and you'll find a multicolored range of melatonin supplements marketed as sleep aids for adults and children alike.

The body-made hormone melatonin streams through our systems every evening, preparing us for rest. But while melatonin supplements claim to mimic this natural process, experts say bottles stamped with claims like "100% drug free" may be misleading.