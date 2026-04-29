Early data links Wegovy to risk of 'eye stroke' — here's what to know

The weight-management drug Wegovy has become widely used and now comes in a convenient pill form — but recently, a study flagged that the popular medication may carry a risk of "eye stroke," also called ischemic optic neuropathy (ION), which can cause rapid vision loss.

But Wegovy users shouldn't panic, experts told Live Science. For now, the link between the drug and eye stroke is far from confirmed and the overall rate of the condition is extremely low. In the study, published in March in the British Journal of Ophthalmology , ION occurred in less than 1% of patients who reported experiencing side effects when taking Wegovy.

Because ION is this rare, the risks "do not outweigh the benefits of semaglutide," the active ingredient in Wegovy and Ozempic, Dr. Amanda Adler , a professor of diabetic medicine and health policy at the University of Oxford who was not involved in the study, told Live Science in an email.

She added that the U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency — the U.K. equivalent of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — is informing people who use semaglutide to " seek urgent medical care if they notice their eyesight getting worse quickly."

A potential signal

This isn't the first time a connection has been drawn between weight-loss drugs and eye health concerns.

A review of the medical literature published in 2025 flagged a potential risk tied to semaglutide. In clinical trials and observational studies, the drug carried a slightly higher risk of eye stroke in those using it for diabetes management compared with non-users. That risk wasn't seen in patients using the drug for weight loss, though, and the overall rate of eye stroke in semaglutide users was still low.

The new BJO study takes this existing work and delves deeper into Wegovy, one of the most common drugs taken for chronic weight management. The findings showed a connection between Wegovy and ION, which is caused by interrupted blood flow to the optic nerve, causing damage that can lead to rapid vision loss.