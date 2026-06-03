Google wants to release 64 million bacteria-riddled mosquitoes across California and Florida. Here's why scientists are enthusiastic.

Google has applied for an experimental mosquito release permit to deploy millions of non-biting southern house mosquitoes that it has infected with the bacterium Wolbachia pipientis, in an effort to reduce mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile virus.

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A female southern house mosquito taking blood on a person&#039;s skin.
Southern house mosquitoes spread West Nile virus and other diseases.
(Image credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Google wants to release 64 million bacteria-riddled mosquitoes in California and Florida — but scientists aren't concerned.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is reviewing an application made by the tech giant for an experimental mosquito release permit, which, counterintuitively, could reduce mosquito populations that carry diseases.