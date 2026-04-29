'We can no longer ignore diseases in the deep human past': Malaria influenced early humans' migrations across Africa, study suggests

The risk of malaria influenced where prehistoric people lived in sub-Saharan Africa, a new study suggests.

The research is the first to link early human habitation with the deadly disease and contrasts with early assumptions that prehistoric people migrated to different regions mainly for agricultural reasons.

In the study, researchers analyzed existing models of climate and environmental data that indicate where malaria was likely prevalent, and compared it with maps of early human settlements. They found that prehistoric humans seem to have avoided regions where malaria was endemic long before the introduction of farming in sub-Saharan Africa between about 3000 and 1000 B.C.

"For a long time, it was thought that infectious diseases only really became a problem with the advent of farming, and this was particularly true of malaria," study co-author Eleanor Scerri , an archaeological scientist at the Max Panck Institute of Geoanthropology in Germany, told Live Science in an email.

But the study by Scerri and her colleagues, published April 22 in the journal Science Advances , suggests that humans have avoided settling in areas with a high risk of malaria for more than 70,000 years.

"Our work shows that we can no longer ignore diseases in the deep human past," she said. "They don't just have a small effect, they have — in the case of malaria, at least — transformative impacts that have helped to shape who humans are today."

Malaria risks

The study authors used data from earlier studies to reconstruct the climate of sub-Saharan Africa over the past 74,000 years in intervals of between 1,000 and 2,000 years.