'We can no longer ignore diseases in the deep human past': Malaria influenced early humans' migrations across Africa, study suggests

Prehistoric humans in Africa may have avoided areas infested with malaria-spreading mosquitoes, a new study suggests.

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A swarm of mosquitos is in the foreground of the image, with a blurry landscape full of gray elephants behind the swarm.
Mosquitoes carrying Plasmodium falciparum, the parasite that causes malaria, may have influenced where prehistoric humans lived in Africa long ago.
(Image credit: Harri Küünarpuu via Getty Images)

The risk of malaria influenced where prehistoric people lived in sub-Saharan Africa, a new study suggests.

The research is the first to link early human habitation with the deadly disease and contrasts with early assumptions that prehistoric people migrated to different regions mainly for agricultural reasons.

"For a long time, it was thought that infectious diseases only really became a problem with the advent of farming, and this was particularly true of malaria," study co-author Eleanor Scerri, an archaeological scientist at the Max Panck Institute of Geoanthropology in Germany, told Live Science in an email.

But the study by Scerri and her colleagues, published April 22 in the journal Science Advances, suggests that humans have avoided settling in areas with a high risk of malaria for more than 70,000 years.

"Our work shows that we can no longer ignore diseases in the deep human past," she said. "They don't just have a small effect, they have — in the case of malaria, at least — transformative impacts that have helped to shape who humans are today."

Malaria risks

The study authors used data from earlier studies to reconstruct the climate of sub-Saharan Africa over the past 74,000 years in intervals of between 1,000 and 2,000 years.