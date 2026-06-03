A cheap arthritis drug shows promise treating RSV in early study

An arthritis drug reduces the amount of RSV in human respiratory cells, but experts say it's too early to say if it will actually treat the common infection.

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Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory infection that poses serious risks to certain groups, including young children and older adults.
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A cheap, widely available painkiller used to treat conditions like arthritis can significantly reduce RSV in the human respiratory tract, an early-stage laboratory study suggests.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is the number one reason infants end up in the hospital in the U.S., with babies under 6 months old facing the highest risk of severe disease and death from RSV. It's also a serious health risk for adults over 65.