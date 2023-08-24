Who should get the new RSV vaccines? Here's everything you need to know

Adults ages 60 and older can get one dose of one of these RSV vaccines after discussing it with their doctor, the CDC says .

"The decision to vaccinate an individual patient should be based on a discussion between the healthcare provider and the patient," the CDC states. "It may be informed by the patient's risk of severe RSV disease and their characteristics, values, and preferences; the healthcare provider's clinical discretion; and the characteristics of the vaccine."

The CDC doesn't say all older adults should get the shot, and instead recommends parsing risks and benefits of the shot with a doctor. That's partly because six cases of "inflammatory neurologic events" were reported in clinical trials of the vaccines. These included cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome , a condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves, and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis , which causes swelling in the brain and spinal cord, according to the CDC's MMWR.

Still, both RSV vaccines were deemed very safe in clinical trials with tens of thousands of people, and their most common side effects were mild. Given how few people experienced the inflammatory neurologic events, it's currently unclear if these conditions occurred by chance or if the shots somehow raised their likelihood.

"Until additional evidence becomes available from postmarketing surveillance clarifying the existence of any potential risk, RSV vaccination in older adults should be targeted to those who are at highest risk for severe RSV disease and therefore most likely to benefit from vaccination," the MMWR states.