When should you get a flu shot? What to know for the 2023-2024 flu season

There are nine different flu vaccines available this season, including eight that are injected and one that's sprayed up the nose. All the vaccines guard against four influenza virus subtypes : A(H1N1), A(H3N2), a Yamagata lineage influenza B virus and a Victoria lineage influenza B virus.

Speak to a doctor, pharmacist or other health care professional if you have questions about which flu shot is best for you.

Standard-dose, inactivated flu shots: Inactivated flu shots contain influenza viruses that have been "killed" so they can no longer infect cells. They are approved for use in people ages 6 months and older.

Recombinant flu shots: Recombinant flu shots are made using " recombinant technology ," which involves using flu virus genetic material to make a protein found on the virus' surface — hemagglutinin (HA). There is one recombinant vaccine available called Flublok Quadrivalent, and it's approved for use in people ages 18 and older. It's one of three vaccine options especially recommended to people 65 years and older.

Nasal spray: The one vaccine that's available as a nasal spray is called FluMist Quadrivalent. It's a live attenuated vaccine, meaning it contains weakened flu viruses that can't cause disease but have not been "killed," like the viruses in inactivated shots. This vaccine is approved for most people ages 2 to 49, but it's not approved for people who are pregnant, have weakened immune systems or have certain other conditions.

High-dose and adjuvanted flu shots: One high-dose flu vaccine and one adjuvanted vaccine, which contains an added ingredient to rev up the immune system, are approved for use in people 65 and older. Along with the recombinant shot, these vaccines are especially recommended for older people because they're more protective in this age group than the standard-dose vaccines. The high-dose shot is called Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent and the adjuvanted vaccine is called Fluad Quadrivalent.