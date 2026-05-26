A new test could flag people at risk for anemia by filming their eyeballs — no needles required

A new needle-free technology isn't ready to replace blood draws, but it could serve as a screening tool to flag people who need a full-blown blood test.

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A close-up image of a person&#039;s eye.
A new test uses videos of the eye to estimate a person's red blood cell count.
(Image credit: abbestock via Getty Images)

Researchers have developed a system that uses short videos of the eye to estimate a person's levels of red blood cells — no needles required.

The technology, described in a paper published April 8 in the journal npj Digital Medicine, correctly identified anemia more than 80% of the time in a trial involving 224 participants.