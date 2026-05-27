'Poised to disintegrate': Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier' is set to lose its ice shelf this year

A vital ice shelf is about to break away from Antarctica's "Doomsday Glacier," further destabilizing one of the world's largest and most vulnerable glaciers.

The Thwaites Glacier is nicknamed the "Doomsday Glacier" because its collapse would send so much ice into the Southern Ocean that global sea levels would rise by 2.1 feet ( 65 centimeters or 26 inches), flooding coastal communities worldwide. This collapse could take centuries, but there is an imminent threat to Thwaites' eastern ice shelf, which will likely accelerate the glacier's demise.

Researchers say that satellite images reveal that the Thwaites eastern ice shelf is about to detach from the glacier, New Scientist reported last week. While the glacier sits on land, the ice shelf is a floating body of ice that is attached to the glacier's mouth. Researchers still have a lot to learn about the glacier, but this shelf acts as a buttress, restraining the flow of ice from the glacier into the sea.

Robert Larter , a marine geophysicist at the British Antarctic Survey, said that the ice shelf is very likely to break up in 2026. Larter runs the U.K. arm of the science coordination office at the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration , where U.S and U.K. research agencies have investigated the glacier's complex and rapidly changing environment

"The last bit of ice shelf in front of the glacier is poised to disintegrate," Larter told Live Science in an interview. "We don't know quite how this ice shelf is going to break up, but it's definitely going to go."

Around the size of Florida, Thwaites Glacier is the largest glacier in West Antarctica. The gigantic river of ice is more than 6,500 feet (2,000 meters) thick in some parts and 75 miles (120 kilometers) across — making it Earth's widest glacier.