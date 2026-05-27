'Poised to disintegrate': Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier' is set to lose its ice shelf this year

West Antarctica's "Doomsday Glacier" is on the brink of losing its ice shelf, further compromising the already melting ice mass and threatening to unleash devastating sea-level rises.

Patrick Pester's avatar
By
published
in News

A view from above of a large glacier in the ocean
Thwaites Glacier has been melting rapidly since the 1980s.
(Image credit: NASA)

A vital ice shelf is about to break away from Antarctica's "Doomsday Glacier," further destabilizing one of the world's largest and most vulnerable glaciers.

The Thwaites Glacier is nicknamed the "Doomsday Glacier" because its collapse would send so much ice into the Southern Ocean that global sea levels would rise by 2.1 feet (65 centimeters or 26 inches), flooding coastal communities worldwide. This collapse could take centuries, but there is an imminent threat to Thwaites' eastern ice shelf, which will likely accelerate the glacier's demise.