Fingal's Cave: Scotland's 'cave of melody' where eerie echoes bounce off pillars of solidified lava

Fingal's Cave is a hollow inside the Scottish island of Staffa that is characterized by massive, interlocking hexagonal columns of volcanic rock and astonishing acoustics.

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Fingal&#039;s Cave in Scotland viewed from the ocean.
Fingal's Cave is part of a network of caves on the Scottish island of Staffa.
(Image credit: Paulien Dam via Getty Images)
QUICK FACTS

Name: Fingal's Cave

Location: Staffa, Scotland

Coordinates: 56.4314, -6.3412

Why it's incredible: The cave is formed entirely of hexagonal volcanic rock columns.