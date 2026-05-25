Bead net funerary shroud: A 2,500-year-old beaded veil from Egypt depicting the deceased's transformation into Osiris

This funerary shroud was made from thousands of multicolored beads and woven to represent a human face and a large scarab beetle.

Kristina Killgrove's avatar
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a beaded funeral shroud from ancient Egypt that depicts a person&#039;s face and a large scarab beetle

The shroud was made from a net of thousands of colored beads.

(Image credit: Art Institute of Chicago, Gift of Henry H. Getty and Charles L. Hutchinson (CC0, Public Domain))
QUICK FACTS

Name: Bead net funerary shroud

What it is: A veil of multicolored beads

Where it is from: Luxor, Egypt

When it was made: Circa 664 to 525 B.C.

Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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