Gold glitters around Ghana's 'lake of souls' thanks to catastrophic meteor strike — Earth from space

QUICK FACTS Where is it? Lake Bosumtwi, Ghana [6.498727489, -1.4087398896] What's in the photo? Ghana's only natural lake, surrounded by exposed veins of gold Which satellite took the photo? Landsat 8 When was it taken? Dec. 29, 2015

This shimmering satellite image shows tendrils of gold surrounding Ghana's sacred "lake of souls," which was carved out by a devastating asteroid strike around 1 million years ago.

Lake Bosumtwi (also spelled Bosomtwe) spans 19 square miles (19 square kilometers) ‪—‬ a little smaller than Manhattan ‪—‬ and is located just to the southeast of Ghana's second-largest city, Kumasi (partially visible in the top left of the photo). The roughly circular body of water, which is up to 240 feet (70 meters) deep, is the country's only natural lake.

To the Indigenous Asante people, the lake is a sacred site. According to their mythology, a hunter named Akora Bompe chased a wounded antelope into a small magical pond, causing the small body of water to rapidly swell into the lake we see today. It is also considered a "place where souls bid farewell to Earth before entering the afterlife," according to NASA's Earth Observatory .

In reality, the lake actually formed around 1 million years ago, when a roughly 3,300-foot-wide (1 km) meteor slammed into our planet, creating "arguably the best-preserved complex young impact structure known on Earth," according to the International Commission on Geoheritage .

The catastrophic collision likely triggered "a blinding flash of light and an immense fireball [that] would have incinerated life for dozens of kilometers," Marian Selorm Sapah , a senior lecturer in the University of Ghana's Department of Earth Science, told the Earth Observatory. If the same event occurred today, it would likely obliterate the city of Kumasi, she added.

Lake Bosumtwi is Ghana's only natural freshwater lake. (Image credit: International Commission on Geoheritage)

Remote sensing analysis has revealed that the material blasted out of the impact settled in a raised, lobed pattern known as a "rampart" crater. This suggests the area was covered in a layer of groundwater when the collision occurred, according to the Earth Observatory.