Gold glitters around Ghana's 'lake of souls' thanks to catastrophic meteor strike — Earth from space

A 2015 satellite photo shows a series of golden tendrils surrounding Ghana's Lake Bosumtwi, which is considered sacred to the local Asante people. The lake and its surroundings were shaped by a massive meteor impact around 1 million years ago.

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A 2015 satellite photo showing a series of golden tendrils surrounding a round blue lake
Ghana's Lake Bosumtwi was formed around 1 million years ago when a hefty space rock slammed into Earth. This also brought lots of valuable metals, such as gold, to the planet's surface.
(Image credit: NASA/Landsat)
QUICK FACTS

Where is it? Lake Bosumtwi, Ghana [6.498727489, -1.4087398896]

What's in the photo? Ghana's only natural lake, surrounded by exposed veins of gold

Which satellite took the photo? Landsat 8

When was it taken? Dec. 29, 2015