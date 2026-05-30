Life's Little Mysteries

What is jetlag, and how can you avoid it?

Long-haul travelers often feel totally out of whack for several days after arriving at their destination. Jet lag is a natural phenomenon, but can it be prevented?

Melissa Hobson's avatar
By
published
in Features

Two men sit with their luggage in an airport.
Jet lag is a mismatch between our internal body clock and our time zone, as these passengers at Beijing Capital International airport can attest.
(Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

Most long-distance travelers have felt the discombobulation of changing time zones: being excessively tired during the daytime but struggling to sleep at night.

Jet lag often emerges when people hop several time zones. The majority struggle more when flying east because our body clock is typically just over 24 hours. "It's a little bit harder to shift earlier," Helen Burgess, a professor at the University of Michigan's Sleep and Circadian Research Laboratory, told Live Science.