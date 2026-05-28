Thank you for visiting Live Science at HJ26!

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Below, you can find tips for pitching articles to our health desk, overseen by Health Channel Editor Nicoletta Lanese. This guidance will be more specific to health than the general pitching guidelines you can find on our website.

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Nicoletta Lanese

Nicoletta Lanese is the health channel editor at Live Science.

Nicoletta Lanese
Nicoletta Lanese
Channel Editor, Health

Nicoletta Lanese is the health channel editor at Live Science and was previously a news editor and staff writer at the site. She is a recipient of the 2026 AHCJ International Health Study Fellowship, with a project focused on antibiotic stewardship practices in Japan and the U.S. They hold a graduate certificate in science communication from UC Santa Cruz and degrees in neuroscience and dance from the University of Florida. Beyond Live Science, Lanese's work has appeared in The Scientist, Science News, the Mercury News, Mongabay and Stanford Medicine Magazine, among other outlets. Based in NYC, she also remains involved in dance and performs in local choreographers' work.

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