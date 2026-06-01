Heading a soccer ball just once is enough to raise levels of proteins associated with brain damage

Amateur male soccer players had greater changes in certain blood markers associated with neural damage the harder and more frequently they headed balls.

Christoph Schwaiger's avatar
By
published
in News

A boy wearing a red and white shirt looks up as a soccer ball floats above his head
New research finds hints of neural damage in the blood of soccer players who headbutt soccer balls.
(Image credit: BananaStock via Getty Images)

Heading a soccer ball just once is enough to temporarily release proteins into the blood that are associated with damage to brain cells, a new study suggests.

For two of the six proteins tracked, their levels rose higher the more frequently and the harder soccer players headed balls. The study authors say that while this could be evidence of acute brain injuries, further studies are needed to determine whether the cumulative effects of heading could increase a player's risk of developing a neurodegenerative disease like Alzheimer's.