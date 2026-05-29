Skeletal remains of Queen Elisenda, one of the most powerful rulers in medieval Europe, unearthed in Barcelona — along with several others who bore unexplained stab wounds

In honor of the 700th-anniversary founding of the Royal Monastery of Santa Maria Pedralbes in Barcelona, scientists opened eight 14th-century graves and studied the 25 people found inside, including a queen.

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carved and painted sarcophagus that looks like a woman sleeping peacefully
The sarcophagus of Queen Elisenda in the Royal Monastery of Santa Maria Pedralbes.
(Image credit: Culture Institute of Barcelona)

Archaeologists working in a 14th-century monastery in Barcelona were surprised to find 25 skeletons when they opened eight graves — including the remains of a medieval queen.

Seven centuries after Queen Elisenda of Montcada, the wife of James II of Aragon and Valencia, founded the Royal Monastery of Santa Maria Pedralbes in Barcelona, a team of experts opened her tomb to learn more about her life and about the living conditions of the 14th-century female monastic community, according to a May 28 translated statement from the Culture Institute of Barcelona.