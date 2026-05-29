Skeletal remains of Queen Elisenda, one of the most powerful rulers in medieval Europe, unearthed in Barcelona — along with several others who bore unexplained stab wounds

Archaeologists working in a 14th-century monastery in Barcelona were surprised to find 25 skeletons when they opened eight graves — including the remains of a medieval queen.

Seven centuries after Queen Elisenda of Montcada, the wife of James II of Aragon and Valencia, founded the Royal Monastery of Santa Maria Pedralbes in Barcelona, a team of experts opened her tomb to learn more about her life and about the living conditions of the 14th-century female monastic community, according to a May 28 translated statement from the Culture Institute of Barcelona.

The investigation of the tombs revealed that the queen was buried in austere clothing in a small wooden box, but also that the tombs of Elisenda's closest circle of companions included men who had been stabbed to death and a woman who died halfway through pregnancy.

Experts found a wooden box containing Queen Elisenda's remains. (Image credit: Culture Institute of Barcelona)

Elisenda of Montcada was 30 years old when she married the 55-year-old James II just one month after the death of his third wife, becoming stepmother to his 10 children. James II, also called James the Just, was the king of Aragon and Valencia in what is now east Spain from 1291 until his death in 1327. When James was ill toward the end of his life, Elisenda founded a monastery for the Order of the Poor Clares, a group of cloistered Catholic nuns, in Barcelona. After James II died, Elisenda lived in a small palace next to the Pedralbes monastery until her death in 1364.

As part of the commemoration of the 700th anniversary of the founding of the Pedralbes monastery in 1326, researchers opened eight historic graves of people associated with the early years of the monastery, including the tombs of Queen Elisenda and the monastery's first two abbesses.

When the researchers opened Elisenda's tomb, they found a box of her bones in one corner of a larger space between the church and the cloister that was partitioned into two by a low wall. This a