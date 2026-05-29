Japan hits 6G key milestone with high-frequency speeds topping 100 Gbps

Researchers have built a miniaturized microcomb-driven terahertz wireless communication system that's 90 times smaller than conventional chips to deliver record-breaking data-transfer speeds at ultrahigh frequencies.

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An illustration of a glowing blue bubble with the label &quot;6G&quot; on it next to a series of chips with red lines and rainbow shapes on them
Tiny microcombs with optical fibers could hold the solution to fast and stable wireless 6G networks.
(Image credit: Tokushima University)

Scientists in Japan have discovered a way to transmit data at a speed of 112 gigabits per second (Gbps) at a specific spectrum band that's vital for the build-out of next-generation 6G wireless networks.

To achieve this breakthrough, the researchers developed a new kind of terahertz wireless communication system driven by microcombs — special photonic devices fitted onto microchips that generate optical frequencies for wireless networks. When used with high-order modulation techniques — advanced ways to enable higher data-transfer rates in limited bandwidth — the team delivered these blistering wireless communication speeds in the 560 gigahertz spectrum band.