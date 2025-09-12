Scientists develop 'full-spectrum' 6G chip that could transfer data at 100 gigabits per second — 10,000 times faster than 5G

Scientists in China and the U.S. have developed a tiny 6G chip that could make slow and unreliable data speeds in the countryside a thing of the past — and it's hundreds of times faster than your smartphone's current download speeds.

5G is the current gold standard for wireless communications, and it typically uses frequencies below 6 gigahertz, although this varies from country to country. The top-performing cellular network in the US in the first half of 2025 offered a 5G download speed of 299.36 megabits per seconds .

On the other hand, 6G, which experts say will be ready in 2030 , is expected to use multiple frequency bands and has the potential to be 10,000 times faster than 5G. The trouble with tapping into 6G, however, is that devices will need multiple components to tap into the different radio-frequency bands — something that modern devices lack.

But now, researchers have integrated the entire wireless spectrum covering nine radio-frequency (RF) bands — from 0.5 to 110 GHz — into a chip measuring just 0.07 by 0.43 inches (1.7 by 11 millimeters).

The new chip is also capable of achieving a data transmission rate of more than 100 gigabits per second, including on low bands used in rural areas, where speeds can be notoriously slow. Communication also remained stable across the entire spectrum, the researchers found. They revealed their research in a study published Aug. 27 in the journal Nature.

To put this data speed into context, 1,000 smartphones embedded with the chip could stream an 8K ultra-high-definition video simultaneously without weaker performance, according to Chinese state media Xinhua .

This "one-size-fits-all hardware solution," as the scientists described it in the study, could be reconfigured dynamically to switch the frequency band depending on when this is required.

This is important because devices tapping into 6G are going to utilize different wireless spectra — from microwave, millimeter wave (mmWave) to terahertz (THz) bands — the researchers noted.

High-frequency mmWave and sub-THz bands — between 100 GHz and 300 GHz — will be used for applications that require extremely low latency, such as high-speed artificial intelligence (AI) computing and remote sensing. But sub-6 GHz and microwave bands are still needed to provide coverage across wide areas, the scientists explained in the study.

A light-based approach to 6G

The problem with current wireless hardware, the scientists said in the study, is that it's designed to operate within a narrow frequency. As it stands, rolling out 6G would require several different systems for different bands, which would make wide-scale deployment costly and complex.

The researchers' new chip could potentially replace multiple systems by taking a dual electro-optic approach — using light to generate stable signals across the RF spectrum. A broadband electro-optic modulator converts wireless signals into optical signals, which are then passed through tunable optoelectronic oscillators — these circuits use light and electricity to generate radio frequencies, from the microwave band to the THz band.

The scientists made their chip from thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN), instead of traditional lithium niobate, which is used to modulate light at high speeds. TFLN has become the go-to for next-generation telecommunication hardware because of its ability to deliver higher bandwidths at a lower latency.

When 6G is rolled out and more people demand more data, cellular networks will inevitably become crowded — like 5G networks are at peak times. Higher traffic could lead to congestion and slower data speeds.

The new system avoids interference by using what the researchers describe as "adaptive spectrum management." Normally signals are crammed into one or two frequency bands, but with this new chip, signals can switch between multiple frequencies without data transmission being compromised. This could reduce the likelihood of signaling issues at big events or in crowded spaces, where tens of thousands of devices connect to a network simultaneously.

"This technology is like building a super-wide highway where electronic signals are vehicles and frequency bands are lanes," study lead author Wang Xingjun , associate dean of the School of Electronics at Peking University, told Xinhua.

While Wang and his co-authors believe their 6G "full-spectrum" chip has the potential to be embedded into all compatible devices, plenty of work needs to be done to build out the infrastructure for the next generation of wireless communications.