Toxic plant on Ming dynasty-era surgical tools may be world’s oldest chemical evidence of topical anesthetic

An analysis of residue on centuries-old surgical tools reveals the use of a toxic anesthetic in Ming dynasty-era Chinese medicine.

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two iron surgical tools (scissors and tweezers) from 600 years ago
The sampled surgical instruments and a close-up of the residue found on each.
(Image credit: © Ling et al., Antiquity; (CC BY 4.0))

A 600-year-old set of surgical tools found in a tomb in China has revealed the world's first chemical evidence of a topical anesthetic. Used to numb the skin in surgical procedures, the anesthetic was made from the highly toxic plant Chinese wolfsbane. However, the toxic plant was likely detoxified first with urine, among other things.

"Six centuries ago, a Ming Dynasty surgeon performed an operation with a pair of iron scissors and tweezers, and today we have read the traces of anaesthetic medicine left on those instruments using a beam of laser light," study co-author Congcang Zhao, an archaeologist at Northwest University in China, said in a statement.