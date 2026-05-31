Bronze Age 5-year-old's skull found in Uzbekistan is the oldest known evidence of surgery in Central Asia

A child's 4,000-year-old skull found in Uzbekistan has signs of trepanation, making it the oldest evidence of surgery in Central Asia on record.

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A close up of two half unearth skeletons of small children in a burial pit.
The researchers found the skeleton of the 5-year-old child in a single grave alongside the skeleton of a younger child.
(Image credit: Italian Archaeological Mission in Uzbekistan)

The 4,000-year-old skull of a Bronze Age child buried in what's now Uzbekistan bears scars from a cranial surgery known as trepanation. It is the oldest documented evidence of surgery in Central Asia and one of the oldest examples of surgery in all of Asia, the researchers report.

The skeleton of the child, who died at about age 5, was unearthed in April. The body had been buried in a single grave alongside the body of a child who died at about 3 years old, researchers said in a translated statement.