Scientists have invented a self-cleaning coating that prevents stains from food, oil or dirt from sticking to a fabric's surface, making the spots easy to remove without detergent or large amounts of water. The coating, which creates a protective ultrathin layer of water its developers call "molecular water armor," could reduce the water and electricity demand of household laundry by over 80%, new research suggests.

Washing clothes is a basic necessity of everyday life, but laundry has a huge environmental footprint because it produces vast amounts of wastewater. A single cycle in a household washing machine uses 10.5 to 16 gallons (40 to 60 liters) of clean water , while the detergents required to remove stains promote the release of microplastics from synthetic fibers and leave chemical residues in the discharged water.

Better detergents and more efficient washing machines are slowly reducing the ecological impact, but with an estimated 2.6 billion gallons (10 billion liters) of wastewater generated annually from laundry in China alone, there's a need for additional measures.

In the new work, reported in the journal Communications Chemistry March 19, researchers tackled this problem from a completely different perspective, focusing on the design of the textiles themselves.

"Instead of relying on detergent to remove strongly attached dirt, we modify the textile surface so that stains do not adhere strongly in the first place," material scientists Chongling Cheng of Southeast University and Dayang Wang of Jilin University in China, both co-authors of the research, told Live Science in a joint email. "As a result, many common stains can be removed using water alone and a much shorter rinsing process."

"Molecular water armor"

The team, based at Southeast and Jilin universities in China, spray-coated alternating layers of positively and negatively charged polymers onto cotton, silk and polyester clothing. The resulting multilayer film formed a surface rich in sulfonate groups — sulfur-containing chemical units — which attracted and organized water molecules into an ultrathin layer on the fabric's surface.

"We sometimes describe this layer as a molecular 'water armour,'" Cheng and Wang said. "[It] acts as a barrier between the fabric and contaminants. Oils, food stains, sweat residues, and microorganisms find it difficult to make direct, strong contact with the coated fiber surface. Therefore, stains are much less strongly attached and can be removed by water flow, without the need for detergent." This contrasts with waterproof materials which simply allow water droplets to roll straight off, rather than producing a cleaning effect.