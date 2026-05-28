Chemists create 'water armor' that prevents stains and germs from sticking to clothing ‪

Material scientists in China have created a new kind of coating that keeps clothes clean without the need for wasteful detergents. It could reduce the water and electricity costs of doing laundry by 80%.

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An illustration of a series of round spheres inside a larger blue bubble next to bright green grass.
A new protective coating created by Chinese scientists coaxes water molecules into an armor-like configuration that largely prevents stains from forming on fabric.
(Image credit: Communications Chemistry / Wang et al.)

Scientists have invented a self-cleaning coating that prevents stains from food, oil or dirt from sticking to a fabric's surface, making the spots easy to remove without detergent or large amounts of water. The coating, which creates a protective ultrathin layer of water its developers call "molecular water armor," could reduce the water and electricity demand of household laundry by over 80%, new research suggests.

Washing clothes is a basic necessity of everyday life, but laundry has a huge environmental footprint because it produces vast amounts of wastewater. A single cycle in a household washing machine uses 10.5 to 16 gallons (40 to 60 liters) of clean water, while the detergents required to remove stains promote the release of microplastics from synthetic fibers and leave chemical residues in the discharged water.