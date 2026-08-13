Before we ban kids from social media completely, here's what we should try first

Countries like Australia are banning young users from creating social media accounts. But this may not be the best way to address the potential harms of such products.

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Jonathan Bellack&#039;s avatar
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Published In Opinion 7 min read
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Four children look at their phones in a bedroom
Australia has proposed banning underage users from creating social media accounts. But other, less restrictive options may be a better first choice.
(Image credit: Halfpoint Images via Getty Images)

A push to raise the minimum age for social media and other online services is gaining momentum, beginning with Australia, which recently banned those under 16 from creating social media accounts.

Proponents present compelling studies on the harms of youth social media use and point to evidence that the threat of age restrictions is already pushing some companies to make their products safer. Critics counter that requiring adults to submit to intrusive age checks creates privacy harms and security risks, that blocking young people from these services infringes on their right to participate in public life, and that it pushes them toward riskier alternatives, such as Telegram.

Jonathan Bellack
Jonathan Bellack
Writer

Jonathan Bellack is the author of Platformocracy, a free weekly newsletter that advocates for democratic governance of online platforms. He is in his fourth decade as an Internet professional, including 15 years as a senior product leader in ads and online safety at Google, and was the founding director of the Applied Social Media Lab at Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society. Jonathan has a B.A. from Yale University and an M.B.A. from the New York University Stern School of Business.

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