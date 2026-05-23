AI-generated images are making it impossible to distinguish truth from fiction. We need laws and AI watermarks to protect our shared reality.

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is erasing the line between reality and illusion to the point where seeing is no longer believing. We need a social and legal framework that will separate real-world images from those generated by AI, as well as technical innovations, such as universal "AI watermarks," that will help viewers immediately distinguish real images from fake ones. Without such a framework in place, we risk losing the trust that real-world photography brings. And that would be a disaster for democracy.

On June 6, 1944, Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy. The photographs that emerged — grainy, blurred, chaotic — did more than document history; they shaped it. For millions who would never see the battlefield, those images became the war — visceral proof of sacrifice, courage and collective purpose. They transcended language, collapsing distance between the observer and the event.