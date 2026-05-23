AI-generated images are making it impossible to distinguish truth from fiction. We need laws and AI watermarks to protect our shared reality.

Generative AI is destroying the baseline assumption that photographs bear some causal connection to reality. That's bad news for democracy.

Akhil Bhardwaj's avatar
By
published
in Opinion
MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

A black and white photo of soldiers in World War II uniforms walking up a beach.
Grainy, chaotic and blurred images of the Allied forces storming the beaches of Normandy in 1944 are stirring and significant in part because we know they are real. AI-generated images erode this shared understanding of reality.
(Image credit: Universal History Archive via Getty Images)

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is erasing the line between reality and illusion to the point where seeing is no longer believing. We need a social and legal framework that will separate real-world images from those generated by AI, as well as technical innovations, such as universal "AI watermarks," that will help viewers immediately distinguish real images from fake ones. Without such a framework in place, we risk losing the trust that real-world photography brings. And that would be a disaster for democracy.

On June 6, 1944, Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy. The photographs that emerged — grainy, blurred, chaotic — did more than document history; they shaped it. For millions who would never see the battlefield, those images became the war — visceral proof of sacrifice, courage and collective purpose. They transcended language, collapsing distance between the observer and the event.