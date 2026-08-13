Mammal ancestors may have given live birth 90 million years earlier than we thought, rewriting evolutionary timelines

A distinctive growth ring in fossilized bones is revealing how an ancestral species in the mammalian family reproduced.

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An illustration of early dog-like mammals in prehistoric Earth
A reconstruction of a group of Chiniquodon theotonicus individuals, a pregnant female (left) as well as a female (right) breastfeeding few, relatively large young.
(Image credit: María de los Ángeles Miceli Baro.)

A dog-sized carnivore and mammal ancestor that lived around 236 million years ago seems to have given birth to live young, a new study suggests. This means the tactic of keeping young developing inside the mother ‪—‬ known as viviparity ‪—‬ may have emerged in the mammalian lineage 90 million to 95 million years earlier than scientists previously thought, researchers noted in the study.

"This is the first time that we have evidence on how these mammalian ancestors reproduced," said first author Leandro Gaetano, a paleontologist at Argentina's National Scientific and Technical Research Council. His team reported the findings Aug. 13 in the journal Frontiers in Mammal Science.

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Chris Simms
Chris Simms
Live Science Contributor

Chris Simms is a freelance journalist who previously worked at New Scientist for more than 10 years, in roles including chief subeditor and assistant news editor. He was also a senior subeditor at Nature and has a degree in zoology from Queen Mary University of London. In recent years, he has written numerous articles for New Scientist and in 2018 was shortlisted for Best Newcomer at the Association of British Science Writers awards. 

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